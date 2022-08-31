Previous
dragonfly art by amyk
Photo 711

dragonfly art

Dow Gardens today to see this summer’s art installation called Big Bugs. The artist is David Rogers. Several large bug sculptures in the garden, this one is a dragonfly near a stream.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
What a fantastic artist
September 1st, 2022  
