Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 711
dragonfly art
Dow Gardens today to see this summer’s art installation called Big Bugs. The artist is David Rogers. Several large bug sculptures in the garden, this one is a dragonfly near a stream.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3580
photos
177
followers
238
following
194% complete
View this month »
704
705
706
707
708
709
710
711
Latest from all albums
2797
2798
68
710
2799
2800
711
2801
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
31st August 2022 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
What a fantastic artist
September 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close