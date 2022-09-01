Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 712
vines
Better late than never; joining the September nifty-fifty, sooc challenge. 35mm or thereabouts on my Sony A77ii
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3584
photos
177
followers
238
following
195% complete
View this month »
706
707
708
709
710
711
712
713
Latest from all albums
710
2800
711
2801
712
2802
713
2803
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
2nd September 2022 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful details in the ivy leaves.
September 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close