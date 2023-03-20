Previous
Lesser Scaup by amyk
Photo 784

Lesser Scaup

Another migratory duck…signs of Spring!
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful duck and great shot- love the water ripples and how they've affected the reflection.
March 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful duck.
March 21st, 2023  
