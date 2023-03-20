Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 784
Lesser Scaup
Another migratory duck…signs of Spring!
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3862
photos
185
followers
243
following
214% complete
View this month »
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
Latest from all albums
781
2999
782
3000
3001
783
784
3002
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
14th March 2023 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful duck and great shot- love the water ripples and how they've affected the reflection.
March 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful duck.
March 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close