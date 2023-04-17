Previous
time to change the light bulbs by amyk
time to change the light bulbs

…at the local baseball stadium…tagged for the current People challenge (theme-busy) and the 52week challenge, week 16 (people doing what they do)
17th April 2023

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Dawn ace
A cool working shot
April 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! You certainly need a crane to change those.
April 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great shot!
April 18th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Not a simple task! Planning would be critical!
April 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
April 18th, 2023  
