Photo 805
time to change the light bulbs
…at the local baseball stadium…tagged for the current People challenge (theme-busy) and the 52week challenge, week 16 (people doing what they do)
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
people-busy
,
52wc-2023-w16
Dawn
ace
A cool working shot
April 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
LOL! You certainly need a crane to change those.
April 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great shot!
April 18th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Not a simple task! Planning would be critical!
April 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
April 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
