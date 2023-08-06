Previous
Looking up by amyk
Looking up

One from the balloon event
6th August 2023

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Great shot.
August 7th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Great shot.
August 7th, 2023  
*lynn ace
beautiful
August 7th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Colorful and fun!
August 7th, 2023  
