Photo 862
yes, we have snow…
…and suet for the woodpeckers!
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
2
2
amyK
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Kathy
They like the suet.
January 15th, 2024
Beth
My oh my you sure did!
January 15th, 2024
