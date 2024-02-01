Sign up
Previous
Photo 863
past and present
52week challenge, week 5. “Wabi-sabi”. (Finding beauty in impermanence)
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2024-w5
Rick
ace
Great capture.
February 2nd, 2024
