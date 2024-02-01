Previous
past and present by amyk
Photo 863

past and present

52week challenge, week 5. “Wabi-sabi”. (Finding beauty in impermanence)
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
236% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great capture.
February 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise