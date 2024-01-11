Previous
snacking in the snow by amyk
Photo 861

snacking in the snow

helping himself to the sunflower seed
11th January 2024

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Elisa Smith ace
Oh look at his little paws, this is so very beautiful.
January 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Ever so adorable!
January 12th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Sweet.
January 12th, 2024  
Babs ace
It may be cold but it looks as though he has found himself a nice house to shelter
January 12th, 2024  
