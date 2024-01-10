Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 860
blue jay on a wire
Snowy and windy, his feathers were a little ruffled
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4241
photos
192
followers
260
following
235% complete
View this month »
853
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
Latest from all albums
3293
3294
3295
3296
859
3297
860
3298
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
9th January 2024 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a lovely bird. Poor thing must be so cold.
January 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close