House Finch in the snow by amyk
House Finch in the snow

Never thrilled with snow but happy with some new photo ops!
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Barb ace
We have no snow as of yet (though it is predicted for the next few days) and I haven't seen any of our finches for quite some time. They are so pretty, especially against the snowy background in your very nice photo.
January 10th, 2024  
*lynn ace
beautiful finch and capture ... I'm glad it finally snowed here!
January 10th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Amy this is such a beautiful portrait! I just saw the House Finches show up a couple days ago!
January 10th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the red makes a great colour pop with the snow
January 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
January 10th, 2024  
