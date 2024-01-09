Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 859
House Finch in the snow
Never thrilled with snow but happy with some new photo ops!
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
5
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4239
photos
192
followers
260
following
235% complete
View this month »
852
853
854
855
856
857
858
859
Latest from all albums
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
3296
859
3297
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
9th January 2024 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
We have no snow as of yet (though it is predicted for the next few days) and I haven't seen any of our finches for quite some time. They are so pretty, especially against the snowy background in your very nice photo.
January 10th, 2024
*lynn
ace
beautiful finch and capture ... I'm glad it finally snowed here!
January 10th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Amy this is such a beautiful portrait! I just saw the House Finches show up a couple days ago!
January 10th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the red makes a great colour pop with the snow
January 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
January 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close