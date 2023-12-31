Previous
Year 10 by amyk
Year 10

Today starts my tenth year on 365. I look forward to posting photos and viewing yours every day! Have learned a lot and there’s so much more to learn. And thank you to all of you who so kindly view and comment; you are immensely appreciated.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Diana ace
Congratulations Amy, a beautiful capture with lovely reflections and tones.
January 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely shot and reflections - well done - I shall be starting my 11th year today!
January 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
So serene. Congratulations on starting year 10. I am just beginning year 11. Long may we continue
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
