Photo 858
Year 10
Today starts my tenth year on 365. I look forward to posting photos and viewing yours every day! Have learned a lot and there’s so much more to learn. And thank you to all of you who so kindly view and comment; you are immensely appreciated.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4229
photos
192
followers
262
following
Diana
ace
Congratulations Amy, a beautiful capture with lovely reflections and tones.
January 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely shot and reflections - well done - I shall be starting my 11th year today!
January 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
So serene. Congratulations on starting year 10. I am just beginning year 11. Long may we continue
January 1st, 2024
