Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 857
cookie time
For the 52week challenge, week 50 (tell a story)…should be obvious what kept me busy today. Two more weeks of the challenge to go!
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4211
photos
191
followers
260
following
234% complete
View this month »
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
857
Latest from all albums
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
857
3271
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th December 2023 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2023-w50
Mags
ace
Very nice!
December 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lovely composition
December 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close