persistence of pumpkins by amyk
persistence of pumpkins

The autumn decorations have transitioned to squirrel food and the weather has taken its toll. As for the title…this pumpkin keeps reminding me of the Dali painting….
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Diana ace
Great capture and textures, good to know the squirrels enjoy it. You are right about Dali Amy, I have his cookbook and there seems to be something similar in there ;-)
December 9th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Great comparison, and very well presented
December 9th, 2023  
