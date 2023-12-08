Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 856
persistence of pumpkins
The autumn decorations have transitioned to squirrel food and the weather has taken its toll. As for the title…this pumpkin keeps reminding me of the Dali painting….
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4204
photos
191
followers
259
following
234% complete
View this month »
849
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
Latest from all albums
3260
3261
855
3262
3263
3264
856
3265
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th December 2023 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Great capture and textures, good to know the squirrels enjoy it. You are right about Dali Amy, I have his cookbook and there seems to be something similar in there ;-)
December 9th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Great comparison, and very well presented
December 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close