on our evening walk… by amyk
on our evening walk…

We try to get out twice a day with the dog but this time of year that second walk is sometimes as the sun is setting…
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
The reflections are superb!
December 6th, 2023  
Beautiful skeleton tree silhouettes and fabulous reflections.
December 6th, 2023  
Spectacular silhouettes and reflections of the silhouetted trees!
December 6th, 2023  
