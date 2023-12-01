Previous
snow and a little rust… by amyk
Photo 854

snow and a little rust…

…and that’s week 48 of the 52week challenge (rust)…:)
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Very nice. Rustic and weathered and wintery.
December 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
A lovely wintry capture!
December 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The snow really adds to this.
December 1st, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a nice combination
December 1st, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice.
December 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured
December 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice crisp covering - love the little water droplet of melting snow at the end of the metal loop !
December 1st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great focus and lots of nice textures. The snow crystals, weathered wood and my favorite, rust, all come together very well for a fabulous composition.
December 1st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted.
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise