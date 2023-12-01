Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 854
snow and a little rust…
…and that’s week 48 of the 52week challenge (rust)…:)
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
9
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4195
photos
189
followers
259
following
233% complete
View this month »
847
848
849
850
851
852
853
854
Latest from all albums
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
854
3258
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st December 2023 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2023-w48
Kathy
ace
Very nice. Rustic and weathered and wintery.
December 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
A lovely wintry capture!
December 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The snow really adds to this.
December 1st, 2023
Milanie
ace
What a nice combination
December 1st, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice.
December 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured
December 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice crisp covering - love the little water droplet of melting snow at the end of the metal loop !
December 1st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great focus and lots of nice textures. The snow crystals, weathered wood and my favorite, rust, all come together very well for a fabulous composition.
December 1st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
December 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close