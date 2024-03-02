Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 870
2march
52week challenge, week 9 “macro”
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4303
photos
200
followers
265
following
238% complete
View this month »
863
864
865
866
867
868
869
870
Latest from all albums
3345
3346
3347
3348
869
3349
870
3350
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd March 2024 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w9
Mags
ace
Great texture and detail.
March 3rd, 2024
Bill
Very nice detail.
March 3rd, 2024
Mallory
ace
Love the light
March 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close