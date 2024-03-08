Sign up
Photo 871
8march
Had to back off on doing the rainbow March theme….I was driving myself nuts over it…posting this leftover shot in my extras album…
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4310
photos
203
followers
266
following
238% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
extras
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
5th March 2024 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
That's lovely! I know what you mean. I'm scrambling for shots for it myself.
March 8th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
super still life Amy
March 9th, 2024
Annie D
ace
beautiful composition and lovely still life
March 9th, 2024
