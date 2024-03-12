Sign up
Photo 872
DSCN2954
52week challenge, week 10 b&w portrait…our Marty, recently turned 12…slowing down a little but still keeping his people exercised
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th March 2024 3:34pm
Tags
52wc-2024-w10
