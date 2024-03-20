Previous
20march by amyk
Photo 873

20march

probably a female house finch…another cold and windy day and forecast for Friday is 3-5inches of snow…hope they change their minds.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
239% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
What a cutie!
March 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise