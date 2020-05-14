Sign up
52 / 365
Week19-fire
Catching up with 52week challenge, week 19 “fire”
Not much inspiration but Spring is time to do some grilling...
14th May 2020
14th May 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2418
photos
116
followers
168
following
401
1960
1961
402
1962
52
403
1963
Views
2
Album
Extras2
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
14th May 2020 5:27pm
Privacy
Tags
52wc-2020-w19
