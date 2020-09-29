Sign up
White crowned sparrow, juvenile
From Seney wildlife refuge.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2638
photos
125
followers
178
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras2
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
28th September 2020 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Stephomy
I always forget that their crowns are brown when they're young and end up thinking I've spotted a new bird.
September 30th, 2020
