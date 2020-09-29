Previous
White crowned sparrow, juvenile by amyk
59 / 365

White crowned sparrow, juvenile

From Seney wildlife refuge.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

amyK

Stephomy
I always forget that their crowns are brown when they're young and end up thinking I've spotted a new bird.
September 30th, 2020  
