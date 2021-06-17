Sign up
27 / 365
From trams to boats
I am trying to master Lightroom CC. I've not used it much before this. Editing a very ordinary photo of a yacht on Port Phillip Bay, just playing with settings, and this happened. Not sure exactly what I did but quite liked it anyway. A fun post.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
14th June 2021 2:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
