Previous
Next
From trams to boats by ankers70
27 / 365

From trams to boats

I am trying to master Lightroom CC. I've not used it much before this. Editing a very ordinary photo of a yacht on Port Phillip Bay, just playing with settings, and this happened. Not sure exactly what I did but quite liked it anyway. A fun post.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise