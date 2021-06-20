Previous
Next
Bourne Creek Trestle Bridge by ankers70
30 / 365

Bourne Creek Trestle Bridge

On the Bass Coast Rail Trail east of Kilcunda, the 12 metre high, 91 metre long, wooden trestle bridge was formerly on the Wonthaggi to Woolamai Railway which operated until 1978. The bridge was constructed in 1911.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise