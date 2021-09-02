Previous
Hallgrimskerkja, Reykjavik, Iceland by ankers70
104 / 365

Hallgrimskerkja, Reykjavik, Iceland

Visible throughout Reykjavik, the Icelandic Church (Lutheran) of Hallgrimur, named after the poet Hallgrimur Pétursson (1614–1674), is the largest church in Iceland and one of its tallest structures at 74.5m. The pipe organ is magnificent and, during my visit, David Cassan was practising Bach and Saint Saens for a performance that evening.

In front of the church is a powerful statue of the explorer Leif Erikson (c970–1020).

From today, I am only going to post photos of Iceland once a week, on Sunday, otherwise I could keep going forever. Back home from vicarious travel tomorrow!
Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Photo Details

