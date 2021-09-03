Sign up
105 / 365
Coffee break
Back to Melbourne today to check that all is progressing according to plan within my 5km zone. Things have got out of hand while I have been revisiting Iceland and there's been too much sitting down on the job and lack of attention to OH&S.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
0
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365/1
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
2nd September 2021 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
