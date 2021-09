A walk in Malvern Gardens

This is the grotto and fountain in the fish pond of Malvern Gardens. These gardens, in High St, Malvern, were the first public gardens in Melbourne. The 13 acres of Wurundjeri land was set aside in 1866, originally as a water reserve for the developing suburb of Malvern. It was converted to a garden reserve with work beginning in 1888 on a design by Thomas W Pockett (1857–1962), consisting of serpentine paths and no straight lines.