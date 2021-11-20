Sign up
The Village Centre, National Arboretum, Canberra
Another view, taken on a very stormy day during last week's visit to Canberra. This building sits at the centre of the 250ha site and is visible from many points. From below, it catches the light, reflecting sky and weather moods.
More information here:
https://www.nationalarboretum.act.gov.au/
20th November 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
November 19th, 2021
