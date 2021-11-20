Previous
The Village Centre, National Arboretum, Canberra by ankers70
183 / 365

The Village Centre, National Arboretum, Canberra

Another view, taken on a very stormy day during last week's visit to Canberra. This building sits at the centre of the 250ha site and is visible from many points. From below, it catches the light, reflecting sky and weather moods.

More information here: https://www.nationalarboretum.act.gov.au/
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
November 19th, 2021  
