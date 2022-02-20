Previous
Walking on water by ankers70
Walking on water

Wangim Walk, Geelong, opened December 2020, is the longest public wave attenuator in Australia. It is named after the Wadawurrung word for 'boomerang'.

Aerial view here: https://www.visitmelbourne.com/regions/Geelong-and-the-Bellarine/see-and-do/Outdoor-and-adventure/Walking-and-hiking/Wangim-Walk
Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
