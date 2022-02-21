Anzac Station emerging from its cocoon

For several years now, this big shed has dominated this area of St Kilda Road, covering one of the entrances to a new underground train line. Traffic has been rerouted several times and from our regular tram we have watched Millie and Alice, the two tunnel borers, start their bore under the Yarra River and watched them re-emerge and be disassembled. Now the big green shed is being deconstructed ready for the station entrance and the tram-train interchange to be constructed.
It was difficult to capture the busyness of this scene, but I was quite pleased with the result and quite pleased with the lines through the photo. I waited for some time to get a tram and a car lined up diagonally with the shed. It was a grey day with the sky glowering, but it brought out the colours.