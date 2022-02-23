Sign up
278 / 365
Roadside stop
Toilet block, Lake Mokoan Rest Area, Hume Highway, painted by Tim Bowtell for Benalla Street Art.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
Tags
scenesoftheroad-42
