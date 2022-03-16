Sign up
Previous
Next
299 / 365
Just off for the morning papers!
Couldn't resist this in Hamilton, Victoria, for many years the centre of the wool trade.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
299
Tags
scenesoftheroad-42
,
sixws-128
kali
ace
haha thats a fun shot and a brilliant six word story!
March 15th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Thankyou! It was a very funny sight, a lone sheep happily but purposefully walking along the street.
@kali66
March 15th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking a little sheepish!
March 15th, 2022
