Just off for the morning papers! by ankers70
Just off for the morning papers!

Couldn't resist this in Hamilton, Victoria, for many years the centre of the wool trade.

16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Suzanne

ace
kali ace
haha thats a fun shot and a brilliant six word story!
March 15th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou! It was a very funny sight, a lone sheep happily but purposefully walking along the street. @kali66
March 15th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Looking a little sheepish!
March 15th, 2022  
