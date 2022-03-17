Sign up
300 / 365
Mud-dadjug and Wurgarri
Mud-dadjug (Mt Abrupt) and Wurgarri (Mt Sturgeon) southern Gariwerd (Grampians) mountains from the Glenelg Highway.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Tags
scenesoftheroad-42
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting mountain range.
March 16th, 2022
