A cosy corner to view a kaleidescope of colour by ankers70
308 / 365

A cosy corner to view a kaleidescope of colour

25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Leli ace
Love the warm colours and the play of the light against the vertical lines and the curves rendered by the shade.
March 24th, 2022  
Rob Z ace
How marvellous - lovely composition and colour combination.
March 24th, 2022  
