Through the looking glass by ankers70
Through the looking glass

Following from yesterday's post, another view of Narrapumelap, the entrance hall.

3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Suzanne

@ankers70
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This looks as interesting on the inside as it does on the outside.
May 2nd, 2022  
