Star of wonder, star of woe. . . by ankers70
353 / 365

Star of wonder, star of woe. . .

The troubled Melbourne Star, Docklands, now permanently closed and likely to be moved (see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Melbourne_Star)
(with apologies to Dory Previn for title, from Crooked Christmas Star 1973)
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Suzanne

@ankers70
Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What a very apt caption! It looks so clean cut....
May 8th, 2022  
George ace
Interesting.
May 8th, 2022  
