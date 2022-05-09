Sign up
Star of wonder, star of woe. . .
The troubled Melbourne Star, Docklands, now permanently closed and likely to be moved (see
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Melbourne_Star)
(with apologies to Dory Previn for title, from Crooked Christmas Star 1973)
9th May 2022
9th May 22
2
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
361
photos
63
followers
72
following
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
8
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365/1
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
7th May 2022 11:00am
Rob Z
ace
What a very apt caption! It looks so clean cut....
May 8th, 2022
George
ace
Interesting.
May 8th, 2022
