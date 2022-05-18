Previous
Look what happened . . . by ankers70
Look what happened . . .

Inspired by the current Artist Challenge and the Andrew S Gray website I had a go at ICM, not something I have done before as most of the time I am trying not to move the camera.

18th May 2022 18th May 22

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling.
kali ace
wooo ,icm really brings out the playfulness that photography can be :)
May 18th, 2022  
