Mundaring Weir, WAIn 1892 gold was discovered 600km to the east of the then Swan River Colony, but water was the problem. CY O'Connor (1843–1902) developed a scheme called at the time, the science of madness' to dam the Helena River, construct the world's longest pipeline and pump water uphill to the goldfields of Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie. Forest management was to be the key to preventing salinity affecting the dam's fresh water supply. Against all odds, the dam and pipeline were constructed and completed in 1903. The lake created by the weir was originally known as Helena River Reservoir and renamed Lake CY O'Connor in 2004. Works to raise the level of the dam were completed in 1951.Western Australia is one of the dryest inhabited places in the world and is becoming dryer so 'the golden pipeline' played and still plays a crucial role in the development of the mineral rich State.