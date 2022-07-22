Previous
Down the Rabbit Hole by ankers70
Photo 427

Down the Rabbit Hole

I am not a frequenter of bars, but last night we met friends for a special occasion drink at a new bar in Melbourne's CBD called 'Curious' with all kinds of allusions to 'Alice In Wonderland'. It was certainly interesting.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Suzanne

@ankers70
Louise & Ken
That's incredible! Well worth stopping in for a photo!
July 21st, 2022  
Neil ace
fantastic.
July 21st, 2022  
