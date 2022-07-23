Previous
Next
Shadows of the past by ankers70
Photo 428

Shadows of the past

Taken from the corner of Flinders and Market Streets, Melbourne.



23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise