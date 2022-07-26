Previous
Gates along my walk by ankers70
Photo 431

Gates along my walk

I liked all the textures and lines.

Not sure if this counts for scenes of the road tag, but it is a scene on my road.

26th July 2022

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
