Street art in the Melbourne suburb of Abbotsford, by Mongolian born Australian Heesco (Khosnaran Khurelbaatar).The graffiti is not by Heesco, but I like the contrast between the commissioned work and the graffiti. It raises for me, interesting questions about when graffiti becomes art??? I also like the brightness of the orange tag.More about Heesco here: https://www.heesco.com/about with an interesting video made by Heesco about his homeland of Mongolia here: https://vimeo.com/265291309