I liked the lines, textures and shadows in this pic of an old Sydney Sandstone wall in Sydney's earliest surviving public building dating from 1816. It was originally Sydney's first hospital, known as 'the Rum Hospital' (in exchange for building the hospital, the contractors received a monopoly on the importation of 45,000 gallons of rum to the colony). In 1854-5, in response to gold rushes in the colony, it became the Royal Sydney Mint, the first overseas branch of the Royal London Mint.It has had several other uses but it is, now, one of Sydney's Living Museums. More information: https://sydneylivingmuseums.com.au/stories/short-history-mint