Photo 530
Lover of Life, Singer of Songs
Freddie Mercury statue, Montreux Switzerland.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
1
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
543
photos
75
followers
86
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
7th October 2022 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Nina Ganci
terrific composition, wow
fav
November 1st, 2022
fav