The lure of the Matterhorn

The Matterhorn is a powerful and visually stunning backdrop to Zermatt, Switzerland. It's visible from many angles and the tourism industry celebrates it. But it is also a seductive peak luring countless alpinists. More than 500 alpine climbers have died on the Matterhorn. Currently, the number of deaths is rising again, with some blaming the numbers of climbers, the unstable surfaces and some the costliness of making the ascent from the safer Swiss side. In the cemetery behind the Church of St Mauritius in Zermatt there are many poignant reminders of its dangers including this stone with the walking boot tribute.

