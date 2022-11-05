Sign up
Photo 533
Aletsch Glacier from Jungfraujoch
Even though, like all glaciers now, the Aletsch Glacier is retreating, it is still the largest Alpine glacier transporting more than 10 billion tons of ice.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
546
photos
75
followers
86
following
146% complete
View this month »
Susan Wakely
ace
Fascinating place to visit I am sure.
November 4th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
November 4th, 2022
