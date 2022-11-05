Previous
Aletsch Glacier from Jungfraujoch by ankers70
Aletsch Glacier from Jungfraujoch

Even though, like all glaciers now, the Aletsch Glacier is retreating, it is still the largest Alpine glacier transporting more than 10 billion tons of ice.
Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely ace
Fascinating place to visit I am sure.
November 4th, 2022  
Joan Robillard
Great shot
Great shot
November 4th, 2022  
