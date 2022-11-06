Previous
Got to get that photo . . . by ankers70
Got to get that photo . . .

On the cable car from Grindelwald to Kleine Schedegg, I couldn't resist this photo of the others in the cable car, all trying to get 'that' photo of the Jungfrau.
Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life.
Susan Wakely ace
A great photo opportunity.
November 5th, 2022  
