Photo 534
Got to get that photo . . .
On the cable car from Grindelwald to Kleine Schedegg, I couldn't resist this photo of the others in the cable car, all trying to get 'that' photo of the Jungfrau.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
1
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely
ace
A great photo opportunity.
November 5th, 2022
