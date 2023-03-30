Sign up
Photo 678
Underneath the arches
Walking/bike path underneath the elevated rail between Moreland and Coburg on the Upfield Railway Line, Melbourne
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
4
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
691
photos
89
followers
92
following
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
29th March 2023 10:10am
Privacy
Public
Tags
scenesoftheroad-54
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice that this space is working in harmony with the railway line.
March 29th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice pov.
March 29th, 2023
George
ace
Good POV.
March 29th, 2023
winghong_ho
Strong leading lines and repetition.
March 29th, 2023
