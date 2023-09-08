Previous
Too fast to focus by ankers70
Too fast to focus

Not much to offer today as very busy.

8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
@ankers70
Rob Z ace
But they're speeding along - leading your eye down the road. :)
September 7th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou. I quite like the composition but but I was tryung for a different effect and wasn't entirely happy.
September 7th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
I like the motion blurrrrrrrr , it works for me Suzanne
September 7th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Go for a sense of movement.
September 7th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Still Nice pic👍😊
September 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice sense of movement
September 7th, 2023  
