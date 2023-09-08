Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 840
Too fast to focus
Not much to offer today as very busy.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
854
photos
92
followers
106
following
230% complete
View this month »
833
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
7th September 2023 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people-25
Rob Z
ace
But they're speeding along - leading your eye down the road. :)
September 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Thankyou. I quite like the composition but but I was tryung for a different effect and wasn't entirely happy.
September 7th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like the motion blurrrrrrrr , it works for me Suzanne
September 7th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Go for a sense of movement.
September 7th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Still Nice pic👍😊
September 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice sense of movement
September 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close