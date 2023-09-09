Previous
Looking up! by ankers70
Looking up!

9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Dawn ace
Fabulous pov
September 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great pov. I am imagining you lying flat on your back looking up.
September 8th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
LOL. If I got down that far I might still be there! @wakelys
September 8th, 2023  
