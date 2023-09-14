Sign up
Photo 846
Enjoying the sunshine reaches new heights!
Unprecedented warm weather brought everyone out into the parks. I took this in Fawkner Park, yesterday.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
860
photos
92
followers
108
following
839
840
841
842
843
844
845
846
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
13th September 2023 12:45pm
Tags
sixws-143
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
September 13th, 2023
